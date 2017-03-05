Photos: Vancouverites may finally be ready for winter — two weeks before spring

Sunday morning's snowfall in Metro Vancouver didn't cause the mayhem experienced previously this winter, at least not by time of publishing, as the region woke up to a fresh blanket of white and roads became a slushy mess.



That didn't stop Environment Canada from issuing a "snowfall warning" for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley around 10:30 a.m. — which is automatically triggered when "significant snowfall is expected," the agency explained on its website — announcing up to 10 cm of snow is expected in "scattered flurries" today because of a low-pressure offshore weather system.

"Storm totals so far range from 5 to 20 cm," Environment Canada stated, adding that higher elevations in the region would see the highest amounts of snow: "Snowfall amounts will be highly variable,"

After previous snowstorms here sparked widespread complaints — including unplowed roads, queues of stuck buses, property owners failing to clear or salt their sidewalks as required, and salt shortages causing brawls and even attempts to steal sand from Vancouver's beaches — how has the city fared this time around?