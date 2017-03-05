Police crack down on leading cause of traffic deaths in Lower Mainland

Police in the Lower Mainland will once again crack down on distracted driving this month in an effort to dissuade people from texting and driving – now the leading cause of traffic related deaths in B.C.

Vancouver police issued more than 1,600 tickets in a similar blitz last March.

Texting while driving can now cost the perpetrator $368 and four points off their ICBC driving record, according to a written release from Vancouver police. Last year, a distracted driving ticket was $167.

Police are urging drivers to wait until they are parked to text, email, or tweet to protect both themselves and others on the road.