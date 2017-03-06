Advocates help Chinese grocers, farmers survive Chinatown gentrification

Advocates in Vancouver's Chinese community are helping local Chinese farmers and grocers survive in the face of gentrification in Chinatown, a place that was once an important hub for B.C. growers.

But developers are moving into the neighbourhood at a rapid pace and more than half of local-food businesses like green grocers, fish mongers, and butchers have closed up shop in the last six years, according to a study by the Hua Foundation. The non-profit was born from a 2009 awareness campaign against the use of shark fin in the food industry.

Gentrification is bad for local food security, said executive director, Kevin Huang. This is especially the case in Chinatown, where small grocers stock locally grown Chinese veggies, or ‘choi’, for most of the year, he explained.

“That raises a lot of concerns when real estate and affordability is pushing out small businesses,” said the 31-year old.

“If only corporations are able to survive in neighbourhoods, we are impacting the whole food supply chain and the food economy that is local.”

B.C.’s Chinese-vegetable economy is bigger than many think and it’s because it operates largely in the shadow of mainstream businesses, Huang explained.

More than 90 per cent of produce grown in the Lower Mainland in the 1920s was cultivated by Chinese farmers in a system segregated by racist policies of the time, according to Kay Anderson, author of Vancouver’s Chinatown.

Farming was one of the few occupations Chinese people were allowed to take up in those days, the geography professor said in an email to Metro.

While racist policies are no longer in practice, many small Chinese businesses are still wary of outsiders, said Huang.

“A lot of our partnerships including restaurants and green groceries still work off of this model of credibility and trust. That’s one way the community protected itself against racist policies,” he said.

“We are trying to figure out how do we bridge business communities together that have been segregated for so long.”

The Hua Foundation has found some success so far, partnering with Vancouver Farmers Market (VFM), to encourage participation in the market from both Chinese farmers and consumers.

The eight markets saw a five to 15 per cent increase in the sale of Asian vegetables and a 10 per cent increase in the number of Asian shoppers in 2016, according to VFM project manager, Roberta LaQuatlia.

“The market could be better representative of Vancouver’s demographics generally and the vendor community could be a better representation of who’s shopping.”

Quatlia says this season’s farmers markets will continue the work, producing multi-lingual signage and recipes as part of its Local Food Global Diverse program.

The Hua foundation plans to release a food-security report later this month and continue its research on how other Chinese-grocery hubs like the south end of Victoria Street are faring, said Huang.