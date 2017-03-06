Company 'highly regrets' fuel spill at B.C. fish farm, will review procedures

PORT HARDY, B.C. — The owner of a British Columbia salmon farm where hundreds of litres of fuel spilled on the weekend says it "highly regrets" the incident and will review its procedures.

Cermaq Canada says coast guard staff performed a fuel reconciliation and determined the spill was closer to 600 litres and not the 1,500 litres the company reported earlier.

It says spill pads and booms were immediately deployed at the farm off the north coast of Vancouver Island and quick actions by staff helped reduce the impact on the environment.

The company says its marine spill experts are now on site and it is putting together all resources necessary to minimize the impact on the surrounding areas.

The leader of a nearby First Nation has said he's worried about the impact the spill will have on a major food source for his community, as the area is critical for clam digging.