Half B.C. thinks Kinder Morgan pipeline will harm environment: poll

Environmental issues are “most likely to determine” how British Columbians vote on May 9, according to a new opinion poll by Forum Research, with both housing and taxes trailing nearly 10 per cent behind as the top election issues two months before the election.

One-quarter of the 1,006 randomly sampled voters said the environment and climate change were their top issue — with 16 per cent saying taxes and 15 per cent, housing.

One environmental issue in particular has captured the attention of many in the province, according to the survey: Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project, which Premier Christy Clark’s government approved on Jan. 11.

Trans Mountain Expansion Project:

Exactly fifty per cent of voters polled said they believe the pipeline — set to triple its heavy oil flow from Alberta’s oil sands to Burnaby — will have a “negative” effect on B.C.’s environment.

That’s four times more than the one-in-eight who think it will have a “positive” environmental effect, and nearly double the number who think its impact will be neutral.

“A huge number say it’s going to be negative,” said Forum Research president Lorne Bozinoff in a phone interview. “(BC Liberals) are going to lose some support on the environment to the NDP.”

Although the pipeline issue saw more than twice as many New Democrat voters see negative environmental impacts than Liberals, among those who said they’d vote for Clark’s party, nearly three-in-ten of BC Liberal voters thought Kinder Morgan would negatively affect the environment — 29 per cent saw harm, eight points more than those who saw environmental benefits.

The environment was the second-most important issue for BC Liberals voters, after “taxes,” with 16 per cent saying they were voting based on the environment.

“They’ve got to cover that base,” Bazinoff said. “It’s clearly an issue even for the Liberal party’s own voters.”

But the poll results also show that the economic benefits of the pipeline continue to divide the province and both major parties, even as its environmental effects were viewed more negatively.

The Forum results suggest divisions within the NDP’s own base over the economic benefits.

The B.C. NDP announced their opposition to Kinder Morgan weeks before the previous 2013 election, sparking BC Liberal accusations they’d flip-flopped on the issue. Their new leader John Horgan reinforced the party’s opposition to the project.

“There’s sometimes an argument with pipelines that they don’t have much of an impact on the economy of a province they go through, compare to the province where the resource is located,” Bozinoff explained. “But economically there’s a lot of support for Kinder Morgan.

“Among the New Democrats, they’re split — an ambivalence towards Kinder Morgan from NDP voters. They’re not entirely opposed to it, but there’s a lot of concern there.”