Vancouver-piloted musical instrument lending program expands across country

The Vancouver Public Library’s popular instrument lending program will be expanding across the nation.

The Sun Life Financial Musical Instrument Lending Program was launched last summer in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. In Vancouver, the demand for the instruments is huge, said Kyla Epstein, vice-chair of the Vancouver Public Library at a press conference Monday.

“The instruments have been borrowed hundreds of times and right now there are more than 450 holds as people wait to borrow an instrument and people have told us how much they love and appreciate this ground-breaking program,” said Epstein.

Vancouver Public Library:

The lending program offers a wide collection of instruments ranging from ukuleles, guitars, violins, as well as various percussion instruments.

As result of its popularity, Kevin Dougherty, president of Sun Life Financial, announced the program will be expanded to libraries across Canada and that Sun Life will be donating 150 additional instruments to each participating library.

Award-winning musician Sarah McLachlan praised the influence the program has had on children. McLachlan also donated an acoustic guitar to the library during the press conference.

“As a musician myself, I know how extremely valuable music is and the amazing benefits music offers for our children,” she said.

Mayor Gregor Robertson, a tuba player and drummer, spoke about the importance of music being accessible and how it’s had an impact on the city’s economy.