Man charged with murder in Yaletown condo killing

Police have arrested 21-year-old Diego Alphonso Huerta and charged him with second degree murder following the discovery of a body in a Yaletown condo building on March 4.
Vancouver police were called to 438 Seymour St. at 8 a.m. the morning of March 4 following the discovery of a deceased man. That man has been identified as 39-year-old Vancouver resident Sofien Kazdaghil.
Police arrested Huerta, who lives in Vancouver, shortly after noon on March 5 as he was about to board a Greyhound bus to leave the city.
The death is Vancouver’s fourth homicide of 2017.
