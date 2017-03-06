News / Vancouver

Man charged with murder in Yaletown condo killing

Suspect was arrested before boarding a Greyhound bus out of the city

Police have arrested 21-year-old Diego Alphonso Huerta and charged him with second degree murder following the discovery of a body in a Yaletown condo building on March 4.

 Vancouver police were called to 438 Seymour St. at 8 a.m. the morning of March 4 following the discovery of a deceased man. That man has been identified as 39-year-old Vancouver resident Sofien Kazdaghil.

Police arrested Huerta, who lives in Vancouver, shortly after noon on March 5 as he was about to board a Greyhound bus to leave the city.

The death is Vancouver’s fourth homicide of 2017. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...