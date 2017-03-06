RCMP, coroner investigating death of student skiing at Whistler, B.C.
WHISTLER, B.C. — RCMP say they're investigating the death of a youth skiing at the Whistler Blackcomb Ski Resort on Friday.
Police say they received a call just after 5 p.m. on Friday about a missing youth skier who was separated from a guided group of young people about three hours earlier.
Whistler Blackcomb's ski patrol originally initiated a search when one of the ski guides reported the incident.
The youth was found by ski patrol with serious injuries and although resuscitation efforts were made, police say the individual died as a result of their injuries.
On Saturday, the Mennonite Educational Institute Secondary school in Abbotsford, B.C., released a statement saying a student had died while on a school trip to Whistler.
Police have not confirmed whether the incidents are related.
The BC Coroner Service is also involved in the investigation and no details about cause of death have been released.
