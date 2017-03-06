Thieves allegedly steal half a million in heirlooms from Lions Bay home

Thieves allegedly made off with more than half a million dollars worth of money, jewelry, rugs, antiques, family heirlooms – even the deed to the house – from a home in Lions Bay.

On top of all that, Squamish RCMP said the thieves piled all the goods into the family’s car – and then allegedly stole that too.

“This isn’t just a theft of items,” said RCMP Cpl. Sascha Banks in a press release Monday,“these were family heirlooms and had significant sentimental value. The family is extremely distraught over the loss.”

Other items stolen in the Feb. 15 heist included gold Palhavi coins, Persian rugs, earrings from the Persian Kingdom, passports and wills.

Police are looking for two suspects: Brenden Eslick and Samantha Pelletier. Squamish RCMP said the pair may still be in B.C., but have ties to Alberta. The car is a 2003 grey Toyota Camry with B.C. plates: 602 JEP