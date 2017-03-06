Two-thirds of British Columbians want more done to fight opioid epidemic: poll

A new public opinion poll from Forum Research has found that two-thirds of voters across the province believe governments haven't done enough to stem an epidemic that’s claimed more than 1,000 lives in the past year.

The results of the survey of 1,061 randomly selected British Columbians — obtained exclusively by Metro — found that fully 63 per cent of the province want more done to address the drug crisis, 12 per cent “a lot more,” while just 27 per cent the actions taken so far were enough.

Since declaring a public health emergency last spring, authorities have created an overdose taskforce, opened what they called "overdose prevention sites" in high-risk areas, and trained many people to administer Narcan to reverse overdoses.



But on Friday, Vancouver’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Patricia Daly, called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to go further — to decriminalize all illicit drugs as the only real solution to the mounting death toll in what Trudeau called a “real emergency” spreading across Canada — as Portugal has done.

At a press conference Friday morning, Trudeau said an earlier expert roundtable and tour of the Downtown Eastside in a police car was “an incredibly emotional opportunity” to listen and “see people struggle with an almost insurmountable challenge.”

But Metro was unable to ask Trudeau about Daly’s proposal, because his office only permitted media to ask five questions between them — only granting two extra after Metro protested that a five-question limit was a hallmark of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

(Trudeau’s Press Secretary countered that he made “hundreds” of Vancouver availabilities last year, and that he was about to sit down with the founder of the Daily Hive blog).

When asked if Trudeau would offer dedicated funding towards the opioid crisis, Trudeau also dodged that question.

“We have committed as a government to do more,” he replied. “We know there is much more to do… It’s really important for all Canadians to know that this is something that we cannot continue to ignore, we cannot continue to stigmatize.”

But Forum Research's president Lorne Bozinoff said the broad support from the public in B.C. for provincial action at least should be an indication that governments at various levels could go further than they have in responding to the crisis.



“It’s a reflection this is a serious issue, it’s a huge number of people,” Bozinoff said in a phone interview. But most of those who said the province should do more were New Democrat voters, according to the poll — 60 per cent of whom wanted more done — while more than four-in-ten BC Liberal voters believing their party had done enough.

“They don’t see the urgency the New Democrat supporters do,” he suggested. “So there’s not as much pressure on the government to do more, because big chunks of their constituents — and would-be constituents — think they’ve done enough.”

Bozinoff admitted the “do more” question is bound to generate more support than putting specific proposals to voters, many of which are wrapped up in controversy, for instance surrounding supervised injection sites, government-prescribed heroin, and other harm reduction measures.