Vancouver police say four under arrests after shots were fired at officers

Vancouver Police have made four arrests after they say shots were fired at officers from a home in southeast Vancouver early Monday.

Police were responding to the home at around 1:30 a.m., following reports that at least two men with firearms had entered the house.

Const. Jason Doucette issued a news release saying officers were trying to make contact with those inside when a man came out and fired a number of shots before returning to the home.

No one was hurt.

Negotiators and members of Vancouver's emergency response team were called and two men and two women were arrested just before 4:30 a.m.