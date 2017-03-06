Vancouver police say suspect arrested, charged following weekend homicide
A
A
Share via Email
Vancouver police say a man has been charged after the fourth homicide in the city last weekend.
Const. Jason Doucette says police were called to a condominium near the city's downtown on Saturday when a man was found dead inside the building.
The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Sofien Kazdaghli.
Doucette says police arrested a suspect on Sunday just before he was about to board a Greyhound bus leaving the city.
Doucette says both men lived in the building and were known to each other.
Twenty-one-year-old Diego Huerta has been charged with second-degree murder.
Most Popular
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict
-
Halifax Heroes: Social worker turned Dartmouth entrepreneur keeps giving back
-
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards relives glory from Calgary ’88 Olympics