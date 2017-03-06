News / Vancouver

Vancouver police say suspect arrested, charged following weekend homicide

Vancouver police say a man has been charged after the fourth homicide in the city last weekend.

Const. Jason Doucette says police were called to a condominium near the city's downtown on Saturday when a man was found dead inside the building.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Sofien Kazdaghli.

Doucette says police arrested a suspect on Sunday just before he was about to board a Greyhound bus leaving the city.

Doucette says both men lived in the building and were known to each other.

Twenty-one-year-old Diego Huerta has been charged with second-degree murder.

