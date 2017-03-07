B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'blood' rules for players

VICTORIA — A First Nations basketball tournament in British Columbia has dropped its strict blood-relation player policy that prevented a Haitian-born man from competing with his village team.

Peter Haugan, the director of Prince Rupert's All-Native Basketball Tournament, says player eligibility will now be determined by a status card that confirms the player's Indigenous community of origin.

He says Josiah Wilson will now be able to represent Bella Bella's Heiltsuk Nation Wolfpack at the 2018 tournament in Prince Rupert.

The 22-year-old was adopted as a child by an aboriginal family, but was denied entry in the tournament for the past two years because he didn't meet rules for family-line origins that trace back to grandparents.

Haugan says Wilson's case was set to be heard by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, but the hearing has been cancelled.