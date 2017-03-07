B.C. man given one-year probation for having sex in stranger's hot tub

KELOWNA, B.C. — A man caught trespassing and having sex with a woman in a stranger's hot tub has been given a conditional discharge.

Noah McDonald, who is 18, pleaded guilty in court in Kelowna, B.C., to mischief and trespassing.

He was sentenced last week to probation for one year and also ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge.

A resident of a home near Okanagan Lake called police on May 25, 2016, about something recorded on a surveillance camera the previous night.

Police said the video showed a man and a woman sneaking into the backyard, peering into the windows of the home, drinking, smoking, climbing into the hot tub, "engaging in physical relations."

Sarah Clementi, who is 45, pleaded guilty in December to mischief and trespassing and was sentenced to one year probation, 20 hours of community service and fined $500.

She also pleaded guilty to two drug possession charges and was sentenced to six days in jail.