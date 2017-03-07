B.C. to allow ride-sharing services like UBER
Ride-sharing will be in place before the 2017 holiday season, Transportation Minister Todd Stone announcned Tuesday.
The B.C. government intends to allow ride-sharing companies like UBER into the province by December 2017, the Transportation Minister announced Tuesday.
The announcement comes at a time when the political parties are gearing up for the provincial election in May.
The government says it is committed to supporting taxi companies during the transition, and will invest $1 million into an app that will help the taxis compete.
