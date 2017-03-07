B.C. to remove historical racist legislation targeting Chinese and Japanese workers

B.C. introduced legislation Tuesday to remove 19 historical private Acts of legislation containing racist provisions against Chinese and Japanese workers in the province.

For example, an Act in 1886 to incorporate the Vancouver Electric Light Company included a provision that the company “shall not employ Chinese workers.”

In a statement Tuesday, Multiculturalism Minister Teresa Wat said the legislation is reflective of a dark time in B.C. history.

“This review and subsequent legislation provides an opportunity to support the healing process and acknowledge the tremendous contributions of Chinses Canadians and other ethnic groups have made to the social and economic development of this province.”

The Legislation dates from 1881 to 1930 and were not generally applicable, but were private Acts and restricted to particular business ventures.

Unlike public acts which undergo review and revision from time to time, private Acts do not, and may still be in effect as there were no records to confirm whether or not they’d been repealed, according to Tuesday’s Chinese Legacy BC Legislation Review Report.

“Even if any of these 19 private Acts are in effect,” reads the report’s summary of findings, “it is believed they do not present any threat of discrimination now as they could be challenged and struck down in court.

“Nevertheless, an effort should be made to repeal the discriminatory provisions found in these 19 private Acts.”

Following an apology in the Legislature in 2014 for past B.C. laws that denied Chinese Canadians basic human rights, the government undertook an exhaustive review of all legislation passed in B.C. between 1871 (when the province entered Confederation) and 1982 (when the Charter of Rights and Freedoms was enacted). Of the 1,957 Acts reviewed, 1,734 had no discriminatory provisions and 204 had discriminatory provisions, but were either repealed or were no longer in effect.