‘Legalized bribery’: Criminal charges possible as donations probe launched

The RCMP should consider whether it has grounds to open a criminal investigation of political donations in British Columbia, said B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver on Monday — after Elections B.C. revealed it was investigating massive donations made to the BC Liberals from corporate lobbyists.

Coming just days after a Forum Research poll found that seven-in-ten British Columbians want to ban corporate and union donations, the allegations add fuel to longstanding criticism of what Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher told Metro “amounts to a system of legalized bribery” in a province that’s “one of the worst, one of the most undemocratic and unethical political donation systems of anywhere in Canada.”

“B.C. has very few rules,” he said in a phone interview. “Here we have clear example of those rules being broken … They’re trying to hide their influence on the government.”

On the weekend, a Globe and Mail investigation alleged that several registered lobbyists had been illegally reimbursed by corporations they lobbied for.



That article, the province’s Chief Electoral Officer told Metro, prompted him to open what will likely be an “extensive” investigation into whether the Election Act was violated.

“It runs counter to the very foundation of our political contribution disclosure system, which is to make transparent who is contributing to the political parties here in B.C.,” Keith Archer said in a phone interview.

Archer would not provide a timeline, number of investigators, or whether the probe could wrap up before the May 9 provincial election. But he said if the allegations are substantiated, “It’s a violation of the Elections Act,” and could carry “substantial” penalties — “up to $10,000 and up to one year in jail.”

The BC Liberals, in a statement, said it was "taking immediate steps to ensure all donors understand their legal obligations."

"Whenever we become aware of behaviour that contravenes the Election Act, we work with Elections BC to address it," the statement continued. "Remedies can include refunding or forfeiting donations."



The New Democrats, meanwhile, did not offer Metro comment on the revelations — “At this time we aren’t putting out a statement,” a spokeswoman told Metro in an email Monday afternoon — nor was leader John Horgan available for an interview for the Globe and Mail’s story over the weekend.

However, Horgan opened Question Period on the topic Monday before his party moved on to ask about hospital overcrowding. Afterward, he told reporters he has asked his staff to look into whether his own party accepted donations through one “glaring error” — declaring online event payments as individual donations — as the BC Liberals.

“This is really not about the practices of the parties,” he said. “It’s about a government that doesn’t see this ethical blind spot — and that is they’re taking massive amounts of money from people who need government decisions made in their favour. That’s the problem … This is about the influence of money in our politics.”

In the Legislature, Attorney General Suzanne Anton said the BC Liberals have been transparent about their donors by publishing contributions within 10 days on the party's website.



She called Horgan’s comments “allegation … by insinuation,” adding that, “citizens are entitled to know who is making contributions when they're made. And that is happening.”

But according to new poll results obtained by Metro, most British Columbians want more than just transparency — a Forum Research survey of 1,061 randomly selected voters found that seven-in-ten want corporate and union donations banned from politics and limits placed on how much individuals can give.

Even among BC Liberals’ own voters the donations are unpopular: 55 per cent opposed corporate donations (compared to just 34 per cent supporting them), and 67 per cent opposed union donations.

(The self-commissioned poll, conducted Feb. 22 and 23, had a three per cent margin of error, 19 times out of 20.)

Dermod Travis, with Integrity BC, said the revelations “add to the cynicism” of many voters, but that he wasn’t surprised by the poll results.

“The public was never really happy with the system,” he said in a phone interview, “… What they didn’t know about were these high-priced, behind-locked-doors, exclusive, cash-for-access events … Now some companies are using their lobbyists to hide their donations. That again repulses the public on something they were already repulsed by.”

Meanwhile the president of the B.C. Conservative Party, Corbin Mitchell, said in a statement that Clark must go farther than her vow to publish party donations within 10 days.

Mitchell “welcomes” the pledge, but called it “a bit of a smokescreen to obscure that the real issue is not the speed of disclosure but the true identities,” he stated. “The abuse of our political process that this scandal reveals needs to be cleared up before voting day.”