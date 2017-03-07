North Vancouver man who counselled others to avoid taxes, sentenced for tax evasion
Michael Spencer Millar was sentenced to two-and-a-half years and fined $24,000 after being convicted last year on four counts.
A North Vancouver man who counselled others on ways to avoid paying income tax has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail for income tax evasion, the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) announced Tuesday.
Michael Spencer Millar was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court last week following a conviction in October on four counts, including income tax evasion and filing false income tax returns.
In her October B.C. Supreme Court ruling, Madam Justice Gray, found that Millar, a teacher with the Paradigm Education Group, counselled others to not pay taxes they earned as so-called “natural persons.”
There is a mistaken belief that someone who delcares themself a natural person is not subject to the Income Tax Act.
In addition to the two-and-a-half years in jail, he was also fined $24,000, the CRA said in a press release Tuesday.