North Vancouver man who counselled others to avoid taxes, sentenced for tax evasion

Michael Spencer Millar was sentenced to two-and-a-half years and fined $24,000 after being convicted last year on four counts.

A North Vancouver man, who counselled others on how to evade taxes, has been sentenced for two-and-a-half years for income tax evasion.

A North Vancouver man who counselled others on ways to avoid paying income tax has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail for income tax evasion, the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) announced Tuesday.  

Michael Spencer Millar was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court last week following a conviction in October on four counts, including income tax evasion and filing false income tax returns.

In her October B.C. Supreme Court ruling, Madam Justice Gray, found that Millar, a teacher with the Paradigm Education Group, counselled others to not pay taxes they earned as so-called “natural persons.”

There is a mistaken belief that someone who delcares themself a natural person is not subject to the Income Tax Act.

In addition to the two-and-a-half years in jail, he was also fined $24,000, the CRA said in a press release Tuesday.

