Celebration of Light to let viewers pick the tunes

The annual Honda Celebration of Light will let the public choose what songs they want they want to hear before the sparks fly.

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society announced that the public can go online to vote for the three songs they would like to hear each night.

“I’m very excited about this part of the show,” said Heather Owen, the co-chair of the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society, at the press conference Tuesday to announce the competition for the 27th annual fireworks festival.

"It’s the first time we’ve ever engaged the public in helping to decide what the programing will look like."

Honda Celebration of Light:

The countries taking part during this year’s Celebration of Light will be Japan, United Kingdom and Canada. The annual fireworks competition will be held July 29, Aug. 2 and 5.

