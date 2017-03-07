Vancouver entrepreneur creates magazine for sexual assault survivors

There are magazines devoted to parenthood, pets, older adults and alternative health.

Now a Vancouver entrepreneur hopes to create the same kind of community for a much more serious subject: sexual assault.

“There are all these incredible resources that are crisis-specific,” said Devon Brooks.

“I went online one day and I realized there was this total gap in lifestyle content that was akin to our favourite magazine, but was filtered through this lens.”

Related:

When she was 21, Brooks co-founded Blo Blow Dry Bar with her mother, Judy Brooks, and business partner Val Litwin. The trio later franchised and then sold the business.

Now 30, Brooks often gives talks about her business success story. But she says she always includes the darker side of her story: when she was 18, she was raped by a close friend. A few years later, Brooks says she was attacked while in her home.

“I realized unless I was being very explicit in what I had faced, women were going to look at me and think that this success story was this bullet-proof success story where things didn’t go wrong.”

Brooks plans to launch her online magazine, called Babe Rally, in the fall. But on March 8 — to coincide with International Women’s Day — she’ll launch a weekly email newsletter called Chain Letter. The first newsletter will feature art by illustrator Amy Chang and interviews with Nadya Tolokonnikova, of the feminist punk band Pussy Riot, and activist Jessie Askinazi.