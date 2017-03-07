Vancouver Park Board rejects 4/20 event permit for Sunset Beach

Organizers for this year's 4/20 rally at Sunset Beach applied for a special event permit but the park board rejected it in a meeting Monday night.

A staff report states that the event would likely happen anyway even if the park board rejected the application.

Last year's unlicensed rally, which attracted at least 25,000 people to Vancouver's waterfront, was unlicensed and drew criticism from the park board chair who said the event was "unwanted and would not be welcomed back in 2017."

The annual marijuana-themed gathering was held at the Vancouver Art Gallery for several years until organizers moved it to Sunset Beach for the first time in 2016.

Paramedics attended to 31 people at the beach last year and 16 people were taken to hospital.