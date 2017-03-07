Vancouver School Board releases redacted report on bullying, toxic workplace
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver School Board has released a redacted report on an external investigation that found trustees created a toxic work environment in which staff were bullied and harassed.
A two-page summary of lawyer Roslyn Goldner's findings was released last week, but the 44-page report issued today in response to a freedom-of-information request provides a clearer picture of turmoil at the board.
The report says trustees relentlessly and aggressively questioned staff, and this conduct escalated during 2016 amid a "highly politicized" budget and school closure plan.
It says Vision Vancouver trustees' response to the closure plan, which culminated in two motions by then-trustee Patti Bacchus in September, constituted a "tipping point" in the relationship between staff and the board.
The four former Vision Vancouver trustees released a statement last week in which they said they treated all staff with respect and courtesy and did not participate in or witness workplace bullying or harassment.
Goldner was tasked with investigating allegations of bullying and harassment in October, shortly before Education Minister Mike Bernier fired all nine trustees for failing to pass a balanced budget.