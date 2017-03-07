Vancouver School Board releases redacted report on bullying, toxic workplace

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver School Board has released a redacted report on an external investigation that found trustees created a toxic work environment in which staff were bullied and harassed.

A two-page summary of lawyer Roslyn Goldner's findings was released last week, but the 44-page report issued today in response to a freedom-of-information request provides a clearer picture of turmoil at the board.

The report says trustees relentlessly and aggressively questioned staff, and this conduct escalated during 2016 amid a "highly politicized" budget and school closure plan.

It says Vision Vancouver trustees' response to the closure plan, which culminated in two motions by then-trustee Patti Bacchus in September, constituted a "tipping point" in the relationship between staff and the board.

The four former Vision Vancouver trustees released a statement last week in which they said they treated all staff with respect and courtesy and did not participate in or witness workplace bullying or harassment.