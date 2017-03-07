Vancouver won’t reduce new house size to limit teardowns

The City of Vancouver won’t reduce the size of a new house that can be built when an older home is torn down, but will instead offer incentives to homeowners who decide to keep old houses.

“We heard strong support for retention of character homes, strong support for incentives to provide affordable housing types for gentle density,” said Gil Kelley, Vancouver’s chief planner.

“We heard strong disapproval of downzoning — limiting the size of single family homes to dis-incent demolition.”

Housing:

The proposal to limit the size of a new home when an older one with heritage “character” is torn down was part of a proposal from the city that attempted to limit the rising number of demolitions of older (pre-1940) homes.

City staff heard concerns from property owners who feared the measure would reduce the value of their property, and from residents and developers who were concerned that it would prevent denser housing types from being built.

Instead, planning staff will likely recommend incentives, such as faster development permitting, across the city to property owners who would like to preserve an older home. Allowing homeowners to expand the floor area of their existing home in order to add more suites is also something the city is considering.

Those additional suites could be rental, for family use, or the building could be stratified so those units could be owned by different owners.