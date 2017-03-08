B.C. spends $91 million to hire paramedics, buy ambulances, targets rural care

VICTORIA — British Columbia is getting more paramedics, dispatchers and ambulances in an effort by the government to improve emergency services.

Health Minister Terry Lake says more than $91 million will be spent over the next three years to hire 60 paramedics, 20 emergency dispatchers and buy six new ambulances.

The province will also complete the implementation of a program that allows paramedics in 73 rural communities to provide minor health services to patients.

He says the funding for increased emergency staff and equipment goes beyond providing resources to fight the opioid overdose crisis that resulted in a record 922 deaths last year.

Lake says the extra ambulances, paramedics and dispatchers will result in faster response times for emergencies.