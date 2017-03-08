B.C. to legislate duty to document; privacy group says law discretionary

VICTORIA — British Columbia says it will become the first Canadian province to legally require government decisions to be documented.

Finance Minister Mike de Jong has introduced legislation that will order public servants to create records about important government decisions.

The regulations follow high-profile cases where government officials deleted potentially sensitive documents, while other decisions were delivered orally and not recorded.

An all-party government committee called for duty to document provisions last year in a review of the province's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

B.C.'s Freedom of Information and Privacy Association says the proposed legislation is discretionary and does not go far enough.