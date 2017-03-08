Bomb scare at Vancouver Jewish centre linked to rise in threats across North America

The executive director of Vancouver’s Jewish Community Centre says he hoped this city would not be affected by a wave of violent threats against Jewish institutions over the past several weeks.

But yesterday, the centre was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat via email at 9 p.m. Vancouver police were called and are now investigating the incident. No bomb was found on site and patrons returned to the centre a short time later.

“It’s very uncommon” for the Jewish Community Centre at Oakridge and 41st Aveune to receive a threat like this, said Eldad Goldfarb, executive director of the centre.

“On the other hand there’s a trend in North America that hundreds of bomb threats have been made in the last few weeks to Jewish Community Centres and day schools.

“We were kind of hopeful that it wouldn’t reach Vancouver, but it has.”

There has also been an increase in threats made against Jewish organizations in Europe, Goldfarb added.

All the threats have so far been hoaxes. But with the rise in white nationalist, anti-immigrant political parties in the United States and Europe, there has been an increase in threats and violence against minorities. Canada has not been immune: in January, six people at a mosque in Quebec were killed by an assailant who police have said identified with extreme right-wing white nationalism.

Vancouver’s JCC is affiliated with a North America-wide network of Jewish Community Centres, which is headquartered in New York. The Jewish Community Centre Association has been tracking the threats and communicating updates and advice on “how to get back to normal,” Goldfarb said.

Before the bomb threat, staff at the Jewish Community Centre had been working with the VPD to be extra prepared in case of a threat: staff had been doing emergency preparedness drills and other training, Goldfarb said.

Rising open intolerance towards religious or ethnic minorities threatens the Canadian “way of life,” he warned.