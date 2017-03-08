British Columbia Premier Christy Clark denounces anti-Semitic threats
VANCOUVER — British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is condemning a string of anti-Semitic acts across Canada and the United States.
Clark has issued a statement after the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver was evacuated Tuesday night after receiving a bomb threat.
The premier says although the threat turned out to be a hoax, fear caused by such threats "is very real."
Federal officials in the States have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.
Jewish community centres in Toronto and London, Ont., were among several across North America that received bomb threats on Tuesday.
Clark says British Columbia is a welcoming and safe home to peoples of all faiths and ethnicity.
"We cannot allow hatred to become routine," she said in the statement released on Wednesday. "We will only stop hatred by calling it out, condemning it — and continuing to lead by example, as a thriving, vibrant example that diversity leads to strength, not weakness."