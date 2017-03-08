Deportation of bipolar man who came to Canada as baby called 'heartless'

VANCOUVER — Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is facing calls to reverse the deportation of a 59-year-old man with bipolar disorder who lived in Canada since he was eight months old.

Len Van Heest was deported to the Netherlands this week after a string of criminal convictions for uttering threats, mischief and assault that his lawyer says were linked to his mental illness.

Lawyer Peter Golden says Van Heest's parents didn't seek citizenship for him and he has never been to the Netherlands, doesn't speak Dutch and doesn't know his relatives there.

Daniel Van Heest says his brother's mental faculties have been stressed and he is now in the care of family in the Netherlands with the assistance of the Salvation Army.

Green party Leader Elizabeth May and former British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh are calling on the immigration minister to intervene, with Dosanjh calling the deportation "heartless."