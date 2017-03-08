Homeless count “dramatically” undercounts rising numbers in Metro Vancouver

A regional homeless count that happens once every three years is expected to show a dramatic increase in the number of people sleeping outside, in shelters and in vehicles across Metro Vancouver.

But the head of the non-profit organization that is carrying out the survey acknowledges that the snapshot-in-time count “undercounts dramatically” the number of people who struggle with homelessness.

“People move in and out of homelessness, it’s much more dynamic than that,” said Kishone Roy, executive director of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association.

“Since we’re not keeping the name and locations of the individuals, we can’t use this data to directly help any individual.”

The City of Vancouver, which does an annual homeless count, last year found that homelessness had risen to a 10-year high in the city. Metro Vancouver expects 4,000 people — a 44 per cent increase compared with the 2014 count — to be identified as homeless in the region.

Over 1,200 volunteers conducted the count on March 7 and 8, with results expected to be published April 4. This year the count expanded to include Lower Mainland waterways, where, the regional district believes, some people are making a makeshift home aboard derelict boats.

“As we talk to people around the province, there are more and more people living in alternative housing,” Roy said. “They may not be a homeowner or a renter but may end up being in a houseboat or a camper van.”

The Metro Vancouver housing market, where both home prices and rents have risen dramatically over the past two years, is the key reason homeless rates have risen, Roy said.

The BC Non-Profit Housing Association plans to publish a second report in mid-April that brings together homeless count data, a rental housing affordability index, demographic projection and the condition of rental and social housing. The plan is to pull out of that data an affordable housing plan.

“I think government is lacking a clear plan, and when I say that I mean the federal, provincial and municipal governments,” Roy said.