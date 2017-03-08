United Way holds menstrual product drive ahead of International Women’s Day

It’s hardly your usual office charity drive — men and women, some in traditionally “male-dominated” workplaces, proudly gathering mountains of menstrual products in their workplaces — but that’s sort of the point.

Inspired by similar efforts in Eastern Canada, the United Way of the Lower Mainland (UWLM) noticed that many of the non-profits it funds for families in need were too often coming up short on one persistent request: feminine hygiene products.

So this week, the organization’s branches across the country hosted events to mark what they called “Tampon Tuesday” in 15 Canadian communities, one day before Wednesday’s International Women’s Day.

“When you’re living in poverty or unemployed, accessing menstrual products can be a real challenge,” said the charity’s director of labour market participation, Nikki Hill, in a phone interview. “We’re highlighting an issue many don’t know a lot about, because of stigma associated with it.

“A huge number of people who are working poor are having to make difficult decisions. We’ve heard stories of women choosing food for their kids and using toilet paper or socks for their own hygiene needs. That’s just not acceptable.”

For the local event, Hill’s organization held a breakfast Tuesday morning at its Burnaby headquarters which featured speeches by women leaders about gender justice particularly for the high numbers of women living in poverty in B.C. — YWCA Vancouver head Janet Austin and BC Federation of Labour president Irene Lanzinger.

But it wasn’t just speeches. Participants brought with them carloads of menstrual products they’d been collecting to donate, and products of all types — including pads and tampons, but also reusable items such as cups and washable pads. The local company Luna Pads also donated to the initiative, Hill said.

The UWLM will continue accepting donations at its Burnaby offices until Thursday, before delivering them to organizations needing them for women across the region.

“Food banks and neighbourhood houses do consistently list menstrual products among the products they need,” Hill explained. “But even when there’s a list that asks workplaces to put them in gift hampers, it’s the most likely donation to be skipped.

“I’m seeing pictures from the more male-dominated unions where people are coming in with towers of tampons they’re bringing to us. That’s changes the conversation.”