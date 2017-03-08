Vancouver artists hold ‘edit-a-thon’ for women’s equality—on Wikipedia

Less than 13 per cent of contributors to Wikipedia — the world’s most-visited reference website — are female, according to survey conducted by the popular site’s non-profit operator, the Wikimedia Foundation.

And that’s led many to criticize what they said is a “bias towards information about males written by males,” one Vancouver artist told Metro ahead of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

To encourage more women to start contributing to the site, three Vancouver “Call to Edit: Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon” events are planned, on March 10, 18 and 19.

One of them, at Belkin Art Gallery at the University of British Columbia, is March 18. Artist and UBC professor Christine D’Onofrio started the free event in 2014, which teaches participants how to create and edit pages on Wikipedia about women and in particular women artists.

The gallery’s public programs manager, Naomi Sawada, told Metro women artists often get overlooked in arts publications, and the same is true of Wikipedia.

“Male scholars of art history are (more) noted than women,” she said in a phone interview. “But we’re talking about Wikipedia, something many people use and go to on a daily basis, (and) we recognize that there is this bias towards information about males written by males.”

Belkin Art Gallery has 4,400 works of art in the collection 13 per cent are by women artists, meaning 85 per cent of the work in the Belkin collection are by men. Sawada hopes that the Wikipedia-Edit-a-Thon sparks more female representation as a result.

“What we want to see at this event is women coming together and talking about how to create these pages … talking about women artists in our community, and really helping each other in a collaborative way to create more pages,” said Sawada.

UBC media studies professor Edana Beauvais, suggested Wikipedia’s gender gap could be linked to its code-heavy interface, women’s underrepresentation in Information Technology and computer coding fields and, she suggested, disproportionate time spent dealing with family-related issues.

“Lack of early exposure might be another problem — because there are fewer women role models and mentors in male-dominated fields, young women might not be exposed to those kinds of jobs, or might have trouble envisioning themselves in a career typically held by men,” she said.

Sawada hopes the Wikipedia-Edit-a-Thon will result in 10 to 15 new Wikipedia pages created, and hopes that eventually, every female artist at the Belkin Gallery will be represented with an entry on the site.

Wikipedia lists 67 million registered users — nearly twice Canada’s population — according to its own Wikipedia page, and has entries in nearly 300 languages.