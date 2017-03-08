Vancouver cinemas join hundreds to screen '1984' against Trump

As the Donald Trump-era lines continue to blur between actual facts and so-called "alternative facts," two independent Vancouver cinemas are joining hundreds of international screenings of the classic film version of George Orwell's 1984 next month.

There will be two local April 4 showings — one at the iconic Rio Theatre in East Vancouver, the other at Vancouver International Film Festival Vancity Theatre in Yaletown.

The screenings' timing was carefully chosen, marking the date in the dystopian science fiction novel and film when protagonist Winston begins his illegal diary with the words, "Down with big brother," followed by his hope for "a time when thought is free … when truth exists."

Related stories:

With 142 theatres signed up for showing at time of publication, the event's American organizers, the United State of Cinema, said the global event is in response to New York Times and The Hill reports that Trump intends to shutter the National Endowment for the Arts, a $200-million-a-year (CAD) federal agency that funds local arts councils but has long been targeted as wasteful and politically inappropriate by conservatives.



But United State of Cinema said the symbolic 1984 screenings are about more than arts budgets. They're also to take "a stand for our most basic values: freedom of speech, respect for our fellow human beings, and the simple truth that there are no such things as alternative facts," the group's website stated. "Orwell's portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience, and demonizes foreign enemies, has never been timelier."

Trump and his White House administration have regularly spread innacurate, even falsified, information in press conferences, television interviews and on social media — about many topics from his low inauguration turnout, to the fact that he won with three million fewer votes than his rival Hillary Clinton, or that several members of his administration were in contact with the Russian government despite U.S. sanctions during his election campaign.

The phrase "alternative facts" was coined by Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway in a television interview, when confronted on lies the White House told about the size of the President's inauguration crowd.

Actor John Hurt, who played Winston in the 1984 film, died Jan. 25 at age 77 of cancer.

It's not the Rio Theatre's first foray into politics, of course. In addition to hosting numerous public lectures and panels on social and environmental issues over the years, on U.S. election night last November its owner Corinne Lea MC'd as Hillary Clinton on stage alongside a Trump impersonator.

And the cinema is marking International Women's Day on Wednesday with a special screening of the 1990 film adaptation of Canadian author Margaret Atwood's dystopian feminist novel The Handmaid's Tale at 9:30 p.m.



And the Vancity Theatre is also hosting its own International Women's Day event, a free panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. featuring celebrated women in the film industry about gender and diversity initiatives in Canadian film and television, organized by the Vancouver International Women In Film Festival.