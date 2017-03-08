Vancouverite runs for Democrats Abroad chair on 'progressive' slate

Vancouver has become ground zero of a cross-Canada effort to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump — by Americans living living here hoping to influence his Democratic Party opposition.

The effort is being spearheaded by U.S. citizens living in B.C. — home to more Americans than anywhere else in the world — who are running for the Canadian board of the party’s international wing, the Democratic Party Committee Abroad (DPCA).

Also known as Democrats Abroad, its block of delegates has as much voting clout in the party as the state of Wyoming.

But as a Thursday 9 p.m. Pacific time deadline looms to register for its Canadian board elections an organizer with the group Our Revolution Canada — formerly B.C. for Bernie — warns that much is at stake, but there’s also the potential to “take back” the party.

“Americans are being mobilized, but the dynamics that played out in the national Democratic Party between supporters of Hillary Clinton and supporters of Bernie Sanders – the establishment wing and the progressive wing – those dynamics are at play now here in Canada among Americans,” said David Mivasair, a Vancouver rabbi who is running to be chair of Democrats Abroad in Canada, in a phone interview. “This election is taking place now, and this is our opportunity to change those dynamics.

Mivasair said voter turnout within Democrats Abroad is so low historically that there’s a strong chance the high concentration of U.S. voters in Canada could tip the balance away from the status quo, something he argued is needed to challenge Trump’s popular appeal among some voters and declining Democratic turnout.

He’s running for the Canadian chair against Mississauga, Ont. resident Steve Nardi, who said in his online campaign materials that it’s important for U.S. voters to become engaged in their country’s politics because “every decision made in Congress has the potential to have, and in many cases has had consequential affects particularly for Americans living abroad … We have a great potential to impact even more elections in the future – more than any other country – but it will require focus,” he said.

But Nardi acknowledged that “bruises remain” from “intense battles” between Sanders and Clinton supporters in the primaries he said “need to be addressed for Democrats to become a cohesive effective opposition and a party united with the will of the people,” he stated. “Over the next two years we must listen and harness the emotion within each of us collectively to push for the changes needed within DPCA and the (Democratic National Committee).”

Statistics on how many U.S. voting citizens live in Canada or B.C. are difficult to confirm, but Vancouver is home to the highest concentration of American citizens than anywhere else in the world.

A report last year by the Federal Voter Assistance Program estimated there are 661,000 U.S. voters living in Canada, and 28 per cent of them in Vancouver alone. Canada made up an estimated one-in-four U.S. voters abroad, the largest number of any country.

“We strive to provide Americans abroad a Democratic voice in our government and elect Democratic candidates by mobilizing the overseas vote,” the international committee’s website states, adding that its 41 country committees including Canada’s “keep Americans abroad informed of their rights and help them participate in the U.S. political process.”

It is recognized as equivalent to a “state” party at the Democratic National Committee with eight voting members and delegates at conventions.