Water restrictions in Kamloops, B.C., as water treatment plant shuts down

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A power outage has knocked out the water treatment plant in Kamloops, B.C.

Mayor Peter Milobar says the situation is serious and residents have been advised that water use is limited to essential needs only.

Kamloops officials say the problem developed around 4 a.m., when a blown transformer caused the water treatment plant to shut down.

He says there is a limited supply of water on hand and when levels in the reservoirs are drawn down, there is no way to refill them until the treatment plant is running again.

Milobar says city crews are working to get the problem fixed but it's impossible to know when the plant will be operating.