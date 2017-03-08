Women in film celebrated with Vancouver IWD screenings, film festival launch

International Women's Day is being celebrated on the silver screen Wednesday with the launch of the five-day Vancouver International Women in Film Festival at Vancity Theatre — as well as a late-night local showing of the dystopian 1990 film adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale at the Rio Theatre.

"We're screening The Handmaid's Tale … to honour International Women's Day," wrote the theatre's owner, Corinne Lea, in a Facebook post. "It's a good time to remind ourselves of some of the lessons learned from this story.

"Oppression disguises itself as natural … Over time, oppression comes to feel normal. Members of disenfranchised groups will be willing to oppress one another."

Meanwhile, the annual women in film festival, in its 12th year, opened Wednesday morning with a short film showcase by women filmmakers, as well as screenings of Unveiled: The Kohistan Video Scandal and an Indigenous women in film series.

Billed online as a chance "to advocate for, celebrate and promote women working in screen-based media," the festival is also hosting a free panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. at the Vancity Theatre featuring women in the film industry about gender and diversity initiatives in Canadian film and television.

The festival is organized by Women in Film and Television Vancouver, which is part of an international network meant "to further the artistic and professional development of women in the Canadian screen-based media community."

According to the non-profit group, women make up just four per cent of directors of feature films, as well as 11 per cent of screen writers.

"Each film screened includes women in at least three of the key creative roles, be it writer, director, producer, cinematographer, lead performer, editor or composer," the festival website states.

The festival will also mark International Women's Day at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the Canadian premiere of the film Breath, by Iranian director Narges Abyar, who will answer questions after the screening.

Thursday's film festival events, meanwhile, include a screening of the feature film On the Farm (Unclaimed), a fictional account of Indigenous women living in the Downtown Eastside battling to have police investigate the whereabouts of their missing loved ones years before serial killer Robert Pickton was arrested for some of the murders.

Metro previously profiled the film and interviewed filmmakers Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Doreen Manuel, who be in attendance to discuss the film after it's 6 p.m. showing Thursday.

The film festival's free panel discussion will be at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (1181 Seymour St.). The Vancouver International Women in Film Festival continues through Sunday.