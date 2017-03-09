BC Hydro's Seed proposal fails to germinate in Vancouver

BC Hydro is walking away from its ambitious plan to build new electrical infrastructure underneath downtown Vancouver parks and schools, blaming the city for a delayed timeline and high cost for the land.

BC Hydro floated the idea of meeting the city’s future electrical needs by constructing two new underground substations in the downtown core in January. The project was dubbed 'Seed' and proposed that the land above the substations be used for public amenities like new schools and parks, which Hydro would help to fund.

The proposals included a new school in Coal Harbour, a new school and daycare in the West End, and a refresh of Emery Barnes Park in Yaletown and Cathedral Square Park. BC Hydro has operated a subterranean substation beneath Cathedral Square since 1984 – it was the first of its kind in North America.

But that plan fell through. In a statement Thursday, Jessica McDonald, president and CEO of BC Hydro, said the city’s price for the land made building the substations underground too costly.

“We recently learned that, in exchange for the rights to build a substation underneath Emery Barnes Park, similar to our existing lease at Cathedral Square, the City of Vancouver has asked BC Hydro to pay a priced based on what it would cost to purchase the land outright,” McDonald said.

“This shift makes the extra costs of building underground prohibitive.”

McDonald also criticized the pace of the city’s decision making, charging that the municipality would not be in a position to say whether Seed could move ahead for “many more months.”

The city said it would be issuing a response Thursday afternoon.

Demand for electricity in downtown Vancouver is expected to grow by 75 per cent in the next three decades. Currently, the area is served by three aging substations, the subterranean Cathedral Square, and the aging Murrin substation (1947) in Chinatown and the Dal Grauer substation on Burrard Street (1953).