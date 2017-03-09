Kinder Morgan blames $2B cost spike on 'public feedback,' safety, environmental conditions

Next month marks five long years since Texas energy giant Kinder Morgan first pitched expanding its 64-year-old oil pipeline across British Columbia in 2012.

But on Thursday, a half-year before it hopes shovels will hit the ground, the price tag on the nearly 1,200-kilometre Trans Mountain Expansion Project got even longer — nearly 40 per cent longer.

According to a company release, the estimated cost to complete the pipeline by 2019 jumped by $2 billion since it proposed the tripling of its daily heavy oil flow from Alberta's oil sands to its Burnaby, B.C. terminal, totaling an expected $7.4 billion.

“It’s been a lengthy and rigorous process," said Ian Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan's Canadian subsidiary, in a statement Thursday morning, "and in spite of the many changes in the markets over the five years since our customers signed on, we knew commercial support for this Project remained strong.

“Over the past five years, we’ve listened to Canadians and made changes to the project that have increased costs, but made our project better. We’re proud of the project we’ve developed."

Anderson blamed the price spike on a "number of factors," but chief among them were the costs of meeting the 157 safety and environmental conditions the federal National Energy Board (NEB) placed on the project going ahead, and "changes as a result of public feedback such as thicker pipe wall, additional drilled crossings in environmentally sensitive areas and the Burnaby Mountain tunnel."

The company's test drilling inside that mountain conservation area faced protracted protests and civil disobedience in 2014, leading to more than 100 arrests, including of veteran Indigenous leaders, scientists and prominent environmentalists.

The City of Burnaby failed in its court bids to block the exploratory work, and Vancouver's City Council voted on Feb. 22 to launch a judicial review court case against the pipeline's approval.

Meanwhile, several other legal challenges by First Nations and environmental groups continue against the project, arguing the expansion infringes Aboriginal rights to meaningful consultation, that an oil tanker spill or pipeline rupture — like the explosion on one of Kinder Morgan's Texas gas pipelines on Feb. 15 — would endanger Indigenous ways of life and local economies, and that increasing tanker traffic sevenfold will push endangered Southern Resident Orcas to extinction.

Trans Mountain counters that its safety measures — as well as the NEB's conditions and additional requirements listed by B.C. when it issued environmental certificates on Jan. 11 — address all of the concerns. On its website, the firm states that "pipeline safety is (its) number one priority."

"Through the experience gained in 60+ years of operation," it states, "Trans Mountain has developed a mature suite of programs to maximize the safety of the pipeline.

"The most critical and responsible emergency preparedness strategy is to prevent a spill from occurring at all. However, in the case of a spill, Trans Mountain is prepared to respond quickly with detailed emergency procedures and trained professionals."

But while the company's Thursday announcement revealed that the vast majority of its daily oilflow from the new pipeline has gained shippers' financial commitment, some groups suggested the project could be stopped if not by lawsuits, than by money.

Or the lack thereof. Reuters recently reported that Kinder Morgan approached three of Canada's wealthiest pension funds for help funding the project, and is considering looking to Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to split some of the costs — and the profits.

