Overdose deaths and calls spiked last week, Vancouver first responders report

Vancouver first responders are reporting a spike in both overdose deaths and calls for assistance related to illicit drug overdoses.

Last week, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service responded to 174 overdose calls between Feb. 26 and March 5, the highest number since the beginning of 2017. During that same week, Vancouver police reported 14 deaths believed to be related to drug overdoses, double the number reported the previous week. Toxicology reports are not yet completed on those cases.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Vancouver meeting with drug user groups, health officials and first responders.

"The impact has been devastating. Families ripped apart. Communities forever altered. Loved ones lost too soon," Trudeau said during a press conference.

Patricia Daly, chief medical health officer for Vancouver, told Metro that at this point, the only real solution to the deadly crisis is to decriminalize all illicit drugs. The black market drug supply is now widely contaminated with synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil, potent drugs that have led to the spike in deadly overdoses.

Coupled with increased access to doctor-controlled programs such as prescription heroin or hydromorphone, decriminalizing all illicit drugs would reduce the stigma that pushes many drug users to use alone, where no one can come to their aid should they overdose, Daly said.