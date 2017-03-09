Uber lessons: to B.C., from Quebec

Most of B.C.’s proposed policies around ride-sharing make economic sense, according to a Montreal economist who has studied Uber’s impact in Quebec, but one Vancouver city councillor disagrees.

The B.C. government announced Tuesday it would welcome ride-share companies into the province by December 2017 if re-elected.

There are two key lessons B.C. can learn from Quebec’s experience with Uber – create a level playing field and let the market decide whether disruptive technology is good or bad, said Germain Belzile, senior associate researcher at the Montreal Economic Institute.

Both of those lessons stem from the economist adage that competition is good for the consumer.

“One of the biggest gains we’ve seen in Montreal through competition with Uber is taxis in Montreal had the reputation of being very old and dirty,” said Belzile.

“Now, they’ve upped their game. Taxis are a little newer and they clean them.”

Belize applauded the B.C. government’s promise that it will reduce red tape for taxi drivers and take away territorial restrictions on taxi pick-up and drop-off. Those measures will help taxis compete effectively with rideshare companies, he said.

But he also warned policymakers against creating more rules than necessary because it ends up costing the consumer more. For instance, Quebec initially banned Uber from airports but it created long waits for travellers and the province relented in December 2016.

“If you want to create a level playing field, don’t [do] it by making things more difficult for the competitors,” said Belzile.

But Uber may face more regulation in Vancouver, where city council has not welcomed ridesharing companies with open arms.

One councillor argues regulations can play an important role in providing consumer safety.

“In Vancouver we ask the drivers to go through a lot of criminal records checks, we asked them to have disability training and higher skills,” said Coun. Geoff Meggs.

He added that the B.C. government’s approach does not level the playing field but instead puts taxi drivers at a disadvantage. He called the government’s announcement “a devastating blow for the taxi industry.”

The proposed new B.C. rules for taxi and rideshare drivers does include a criminal record check, but not disability training.

Meggs added that the city will not issue any new taxi licences for the time being.

The value of a taxi medallion in Quebec has gone down by 40 per cent since Uber came to town, according to Belzile. It’s a sticking point for the province’s taxi drivers, who filed a class-action lawsuit against Uber for the money they say they’ve lost since the ride-share company arrived in 2014.

The Vancouver Taxi Association has told media it will take the provincial government to court over its decision to welcome rideshare companies into the province.

Minister Peter Fassbender, who was in charge of the B.C. government’s rideshare consultations, told reporters Tuesday the government has no plans to compensate taxi drivers for the potential lost in value of their taxi licences.

But Belzile had some harsh words for the taxi industries that are mourning the demise of their monopoly.

“These things happen to private companies all the time,” he said.