Vancouver police raid Marc Emery's pot shop

Vancouver police raided a pot shop associated with marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery Thursday morning.

The couple were arrested in Toronto Wednesday and police across the country have raided other pot shops in the Emery chain, branded Cannabis Culture. Details of the charges against the Emerys had not been released as of Thursday morning. The federal government has said it will legalize marijuana this year.

A handful of Cannabis Culture employees in Vancouver confronted police as officers raided the dispensary Thursday. One employee sat in front of a police vehicle parked in the back alley and told reporters she would stay until the Emerys’ lawyer showed up.

“I don’t trust them,” said Alisa Vail, a Cannabis Culture employee.

“If they want to stay here, fine. But I’ll make sure they stay here until we get some answers.”

A spokesperson for Vancouver police confirmed officers conducted the raid at the request of Toronto police.

Vancouver police were seen loading up a second van in the back alley with boxes and two officers stood guard at the store’s front entrance.

A lawyer who has represented the Emery’s before characterized the raid as a waste of police resources.

“Co-ordinated country-wide raids attempting, futilely, to enforce an outdated and harmful law degrades public confidence in the administration of justice, wastes valuable taxpayer funds, wastes scarce police, prosecutorial and judicial resources and benefits precisely no one,” said Vancouver lawyer Kirk Tousaw.

Vail criticized the officers for not focusing on the fentanyl crisis instead.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. The fentanyl crisis is actually insane right now and they’re wasting so much of their time on us.”

Interactions between the employees and police were peaceful Thursday morning, with one officer agreeing to feed the four cats that live inside the store.