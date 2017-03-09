Vancouver Taxi Association wants cap on Uber vehicles

The Vancouver Taxi Associaiton wants the B.C. government to put a cap on the number of Uber vehicles and other rideshare vehicles allowed into the province in order to protect taxi drivers.

In a written statement, the association warned that taking away current municipal boundaries for taxis and giving out an unlimited number of taxi licences will lead to “destructive competition.”

Some drivers have borrowed a large amount of money to purchase licences that would become effective worthless under the new regime, said Carolyn Bauer, spokesperson for the Vancouver Taxi Association.

“After going deep in debt, they have had their economic rug pulled out from under them by the Government,” she said in a written statement.