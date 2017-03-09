Vancouver warns homeowners of pending empty homes tax

Owners of empty homes in Vancouver have less than four months to find tenants or be dinged by a new tax, the city warned Thursday.

Non-principal residences (that don’t qualify for an exemption) must be rented for six months in 2017 to avoid the city’s new Empty Homes Tax of 1 per cent of the home’s assessed value. For example, an empty home assessed at $1 million would have to pay an additional $10,000 in tax (in addition to property taxes).

Council brought in the tax last year to help combat the city’s low rental-housing vacancy crisis by encouraging homeowners to bring some of the city’s estimated 10,800 empty units into the rental market.

Empty Homes Tax:

“The goal of the Empty Homes Tax is to increase rental housing supply during a time of unprecedented low vacancy and high costs,” said Kathleen Llewellyn-Thomas, general manager of community services, in a press release Thursday.

"We are encouraging homeowners to become landlords rather than pay the tax. But they must take action or face a significant tax bill."



Whether a home is empty or not is self-reported. Owners will be required to fill out a property declaration by the beginning of February.