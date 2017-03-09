News / Vancouver

Vancouver warns homeowners of pending empty homes tax

Non-principal housing units must be rented for at least six months or be subject to an additional 1 per cent tax on the assessed value.

Single family houses in Vancouver's Arbutus Ridge neighborhood on Mar. 2, 2017.

Owners of empty homes in Vancouver have less than four months to find tenants or be dinged by a new tax, the city warned Thursday.

Non-principal residences (that don’t qualify for an exemption) must be rented for six months in 2017 to avoid the city’s new Empty Homes Tax of 1 per cent of the home’s assessed value. For example, an empty home assessed at $1 million would have to pay an additional $10,000 in tax (in addition to property taxes).

Council brought in the tax last year to help combat the city’s low rental-housing vacancy crisis by encouraging homeowners to bring some of the city’s estimated 10,800 empty units into the rental market.

Empty Homes Tax:

“The goal of the Empty Homes Tax is to increase rental housing supply during a time of unprecedented low vacancy and high costs,” said Kathleen Llewellyn-Thomas, general manager of community services, in a press release Thursday.

"We are encouraging homeowners to become landlords rather than pay the tax. But they must take action or face a significant tax bill."

Whether a home is empty or not is self-reported. Owners will be required to fill out a property declaration by the beginning of February.

A list of exemptions and information on how the tax applies to various types of property can be found on the city’s website, vancouver.ca/eht.

