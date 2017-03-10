B.C. Elections refers political donations investigation to police

BC Elections has referred a political contributions investigation it recently started to the RCMP.

The public body had started its investigation following the publication of a Globe and Mail story which alleged some lobbyists were being illegally repaid for making personal donations — a practice that is against the law.

Related:

BC Elections says that referring the investigation to the RCMP will allow it to conduct the upcoming provincial election on May 9 in a fair and impartial manner.

The B.C. government has been under fire for political donations rules that are looser than in any other Canadian province. B.C. has no donation cap, allows donations from corporations and unions, and from foreign entities.