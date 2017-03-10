Diesel spill reported near north Vancouver Island for second time in a week

PORT MCNEILL, B.C. — Coast guard and environment ministry crews have responded to a small diesel spill near north Vancouver Island, the second accident in the area in a week.

British Columbia's Ministry of Environment says it received a report Friday afternoon of a spill from a fuel tank near the Port Harvey Marina, located south of Port McNeill.

It says an observer reported fuel on the beach and in the water, and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel was dispatched to assess the scene and local First Nations were notified.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has confirmed a sheen on the water and it says an estimated 178 litres has spread over the area.

The department says the coast guard has determined the fuel cannot be cleaned up, but will remain on scene to assess surrounding areas for recoverable fuel and signs of pollution.