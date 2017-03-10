Gang unit investigating after two men killed in East Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER — A shooting in East Vancouver has left two men dead.

Police say they responded to a report of gunfire (in the area of East 31st Avenue and Inverness Street) around 9:30 Thursday evening.

Officers found a vehicle about a block away with two men who had been shot.

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 32-year-old man was critically injured.

Police say the second man died in hospital early the next morning.