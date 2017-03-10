Gang unit investigating after two men killed in East Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER — A shooting in East Vancouver has left two men dead.
Police say they responded to a report of gunfire (in the area of East 31st Avenue and Inverness Street) around 9:30 Thursday evening.
Officers found a vehicle about a block away with two men who had been shot.
A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 32-year-old man was critically injured.
Police say the second man died in hospital early the next morning.
No arrests have been made and officers with both the major crime section and the gang unit are investigating.