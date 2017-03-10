Gang unit investigating after two men killed in East Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER — Police have identified one of the victims of a deadly shooting in east Vancouver.
They say 32-year-old Vancouver resident Navdip Singh Sanghera was killed (in the area of East 31st Avenue and Inverness Street) Thursday night.
Officers responding to a report of gunfire found a vehicle with two men who had been shot.
Police say Sanghera died in hospital early Friday morning.
The identity of a 49-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene has not been released, pending the notification of his family.
No arrests have been made and officers with both the major crime section and the gang unit are investigating.