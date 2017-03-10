Gang unit investigating after two men killed in East Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER — Police have identified one of the victims of a deadly shooting in east Vancouver.

They say 32-year-old Vancouver resident Navdip Singh Sanghera was killed (in the area of East 31st Avenue and Inverness Street) Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found a vehicle with two men who had been shot.

Police say Sanghera died in hospital early Friday morning.

The identity of a 49-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene has not been released, pending the notification of his family.