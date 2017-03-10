Vancouver Park Board mulls whether to ban cetacean displays at aquarium

A Vancouver Park Board bylaw banning the importation and display of whales, dolphins and other cetaceans could go into effect as early as May 15, and would prevent the Vancouver Aquarium from going through with a plan to display five beluga whales currently on loan to other aquariums.

Still to be determined is whether the aquarium, which leases land in Stanley Park, would be able to continue to display the three cetaceans it already has. Those animals are Helen, a Pacific white-sided dolphin, Chester, a false killer whale, and Daisy, a harbour porpoise. All came to the aquarium as rescue animals.

“We’re going to analyze the motion,” said Malcom Bromley, general manager of the park board. “The motion as it is written now forbids the display of cetaceans within the park.

“We’ll take a look at giving some additional language in the bylaw for either keeping the cetaceans there until after the end of their natural life, up to removing the cetaceans from the park.”

At a board meeting on March 9, the park board voted unanimously to ask staff to draft the bylaw prohibiting the display of cetaceans. In 2014, the issue had been been hotly debated and researched by the park board, but had not been resolved by the time a municipal election occurred, ushering in a new set of park board commissioners.

What had changed in that time, Bromley said, was the deaths of five cetaceans at the Vancouver Aquarium over the past two years. Two belugas, Aurora and her calf Qila, died last fall within 9 days of each other. That has changed the way the public views the issue, Bromley said. The board heard from dozens of speakers over the course of two evenings this week before making their decision.

The cause of death for the belugas has not yet been determined. Despite that, CEO John Nightingale announced on Feb. 20 that the aquarium may bring back five belugas out on loan to aquariums in the United States. The Vancouver Aquarium is currently undergoing a $45 million renovation to expand the beluga tanks and other parts of its facility.

The aquarium has yet to respond to the park board motion.

Bromley acknowledged that the aquarium may decide to take legal action against the city. He noted that in 2014, the aquarium started a judicial review. “That’s not really a lawsuit, it goes before a judge and it asks the judge, is the board reaching beyond the scope of their authority.”