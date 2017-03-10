SFU unveils Squamish welcoming figure at Burnaby campus

Simon Fraser University has unveiled the first of several Indigenous art pieces meant to recognize the unceded First Nations territory on which its three campuses were built.

The university debuted a cedar welcoming figure carved by Squamish Nation artist Jody Broomfield at its main campus in Burnaby on Thursday.

William Lindsay, who directs SFU's Office for Aboriginal Peoples, said it’s part of a wider effort by the university to build relationships with the Indigenous people in and around its campuses.

This September, he said, the school plans to unveil a pole created by a Musqueam artist at its downtown Vancouver campus, and there are a couple of other pieces in the works, including one for its Surrey campus.

“Our three campuses overlap many different First Nations so we're just kind of taking them on one at a time,” he said.

“Doing something like this is really a special thing because you do a lot of negotiations with the local nations and so you get to know some of the people and cultural initiatives.”

Lindsay said the effort to find Indigenous artists was launched while SFU was celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2015. Squamish Nation came on board soon after, and Broomfield began carving the welcoming figure last fall.

Broomfield spent more than 300 hours on SFU's campus hand carving the figure, which is holding a canoe paddle and is adorned with a cedar hat and cedar bark skirt.

He said the paddle is facing upwards which is traditionally a gesture to show peaceful intentions.

“(These figures) are ideally used as markers on villages to welcome people to certain territories,” he said.

“In this case we're using it as a marker for SFU, welcoming people as they come and go from campus.”

To create the figure, Broomfield used a 350-year-old red cedar log that was donated by Squamish Nation’s company Sqomish Forestry LP.

Though he has done public artwork for everything from the Vancouver Olympics in 2010 to Park Royal Mall in the past, Broomfield said the SFU project was particularly special because of the visitors he had each day: from university staff, to students, to children from the campus daycare.

“I'm just thankful that everyone came out to learn part of our culture,” he said.

“There were a lot of people that had never seen the process of the artwork being created and so it made it that much more special.”

Lindsay said the art commissions are one of dozens of different Indigenous initiatives the university is working on, something he feels is especially important since its Indigenous student numbers have doubled in the past decade.

“We've had so many things happen around the university, I've lost track,” he said.