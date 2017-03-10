Vancouver Sun and Province endure another round of job cuts

The union representing journalists, advertising and other staff at the Vancouver Sun and Province says it will fight what it says are unnecessary layoffs at the two papers.

This morning Postmedia announced it expects to layoff 54 employees at Pacific Newspaper Group, the publisher of the Sun and Province. In addition to the Sun and the Province, Postmedia owns 17 daily newspapers across Canada and one national paper.

Reporters at the publications posted on Twitter that of the 54 jobs lost, 29 are from the newsroom.

The layoffs amount to a 42 per cent reduction in total staff.

In a statement, Unifor, the union representing staff in the advertising, editorial, IT and subscriptions departments of the Sun and Province, said the cuts are unnecessary when PNG has been producing “robust profits.”

“We’ve received no explanation as to why $2.3-million has been paid out in executive bonuses while hard-working staff are being shown the door,” said Gibson.

The layoffs come just two months after 28 Vancouver Sun and Province journalists took voluntary buyouts, Gibson said. The union says it will challenge the layoffs in court.

B.C. reporters, including some current and former Sun and Province journalists, took to social media to lament what they said was a devastating blow to local journalism.