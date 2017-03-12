#SoFancy: Vancouver fans costume up for Rugby Sevens tournament
Second day of fast-paced BC Place sports weekend sees the carnival of colourful and comical costuming continue.
Tens of thousands crammed into BC Place for a second day Sunday to catch the Canada Sevens rugby tournament.
Officials said that 38,058 fans caught Saturday's games, according to the Canada Sevens on Twitter, but many shared their seats — with some elaborate costumes that have come to be tradition at Sevens matches.
Here is just a sampling of the imaginative attire brought to cheer on the teams this weekend on social media: